Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers Acquires 100,000 Shares

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) Director Johnny D. Powers bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zomedica Stock Up 16.2 %

Shares of ZOM opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Zomedica Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zomedica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zomedica by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,329,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zomedica by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 707,993 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zomedica by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,256,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zomedica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,302,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 386,149 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zomedica by 38.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,949,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 819,163 shares during the period. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system, as well as Revo Squared imaging platform comprising diagnostic imaging products and services for use in animal health.

