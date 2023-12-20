10,365 Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 81,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 42.1% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

SOXL opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

