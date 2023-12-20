3,325 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5 %

RSG stock opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

