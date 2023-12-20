3,495 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $349,536,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of J stock opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.78. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

