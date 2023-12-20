3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in 3M by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.3 %

3M stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

