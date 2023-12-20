40 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,936.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6,079.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,127.90. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,519.05 and a one year high of $6,997.07.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

