495 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HUM opened at $463.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.20. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.