4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $17.76

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $18.97. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 46,085 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The company has a market cap of $863.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,680 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

