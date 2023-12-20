51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
COE stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.51.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
