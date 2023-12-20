51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

COE stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.51.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. UBS Group AG increased its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

