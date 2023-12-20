51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 273.30% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of COE stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

