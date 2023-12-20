6,025 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,025 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $117,323,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

