6,428 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

