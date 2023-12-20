76,248 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fastly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after acquiring an additional 582,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $42,697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 17.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after buying an additional 525,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastly by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after buying an additional 695,254 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Fastly Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $332,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,158,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,886,887.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $332,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,158,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,886,887.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $129,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,908,481. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

