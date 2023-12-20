Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $227,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,248 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,280,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

