AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

