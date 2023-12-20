AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.15 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

