AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after acquiring an additional 440,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.