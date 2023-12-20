Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.97-12.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-5% yr/yr to $65.4-67.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.47 billion. Accenture also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.970-12.320 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $344.65.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $341.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $346.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 28,480.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

