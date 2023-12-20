Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.970-12.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.4 billion-$67.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.5 billion. Accenture also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.97-12.23 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $344.65.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $341.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.83. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $346.96. The company has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

