Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $524.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

