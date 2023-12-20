Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 263 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $604.64 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $581.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

