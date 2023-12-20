Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 263 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ADBE opened at $604.64 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $581.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Adobe
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.