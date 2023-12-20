Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Cut by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,168.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

