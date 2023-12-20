Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 250,374 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 9.1% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $416,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,362,000 after purchasing an additional 330,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,245,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,609,000 after purchasing an additional 573,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.