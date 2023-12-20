Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 843 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4,660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of eBay by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

