Adviser Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,285,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,452 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,117,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 417,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 321,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 169,422 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FUTY stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

