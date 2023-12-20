Adviser Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $264.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.82 and a 200-day moving average of $217.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $266.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $255.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 862,297 shares of company stock valued at $195,502,760. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.