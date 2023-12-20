Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 181.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 120,047 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 115,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 68,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $52.85.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

