Adviser Investments LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

