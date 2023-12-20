Adviser Investments LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.