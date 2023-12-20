Adviser Investments LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $53.38.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

