Adviser Investments LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.