Adviser Investments LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
