Adviser Investments LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
