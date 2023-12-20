Adviser Investments LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 788.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 183.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

