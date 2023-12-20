Adviser Investments LLC Makes New $841,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $744.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $666.47. The firm has a market cap of $293.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

