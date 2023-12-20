Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $224.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.53. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.