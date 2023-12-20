Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 9,909 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average is $130.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

