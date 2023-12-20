Adviser Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,180 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $489.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.34 and its 200 day moving average is $429.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

