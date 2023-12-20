Adviser Investments LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average is $146.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.