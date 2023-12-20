Adviser Investments LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average is $146.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.25.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
