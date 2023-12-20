Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.49. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

