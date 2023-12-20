Adviser Investments LLC Takes $413,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,355,000 after buying an additional 325,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,692,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

