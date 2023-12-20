Adviser Investments LLC Takes $673,000 Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,209 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Sabine Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $72,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.33% and a return on equity of 974.95%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.143 per share. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $13.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.26%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 222.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

