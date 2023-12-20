AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

