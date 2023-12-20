AE Wealth Management LLC Has $15.95 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

