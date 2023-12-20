AE Wealth Management LLC Has $57.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $949,000. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $352.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $350.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $354.92.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

