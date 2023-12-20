AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $66,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $350.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.05 and its 200-day moving average is $306.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $353.60.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,624 shares of company stock worth $170,064,214. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

