AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 55,435 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Read Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.