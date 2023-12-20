AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $707.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $628.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

