AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,981 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,772 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $143.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

