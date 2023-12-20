Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Down 5.4% in November

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $142,324.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 12,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $203,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,654 shares of company stock worth $561,657. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

AVTE stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $30.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

